Another hot day ahead

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm to start off Monday, this afternoon the same summer pattern continues with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Lower rain chances for the rest of the week but the rain chances go up slightly heading into next weekend. Afternoon highs will be warm in the lower to middle 90s for the next seven days.

TODAY – Partly sunny, chance of rain. High near 91°. Winds SE 5 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds Light SE 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 95°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 95° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 96° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 93° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 23° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

