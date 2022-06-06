Advertisement

Alabama state offices close for holiday honoring Jeff Davis

Alabama's Capitol. (File Photo)
Alabama's Capitol. (File Photo)(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama state offices will be closed Monday for a state holiday marking the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

The day is one of three Confederate-related state holidays in Alabama. The state jointly observes Robert E. Lee Day with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January.

Alabama marks Confederate Memorial Day in April.

There have been various efforts to abolish or change the name of Confederate-related holidays, but none has been successful.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lester Charles Grout III booking photo.
Police: TV serial thief grabs 21 from Dothan hotel
Fleming resigns as Dothan head coach
Janasky Fleming hired at Pike County High School
(Source: MGN)
Crash kills Florida teen changing tire on busy interstate
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan President disputes report that could send him to prison
(File)
3 arrested following assault and robbery at local motel

Latest News

Auburn came in at number 15 on the list of 300 employers.
Forbes ranks Auburn University among nation’s best employers for new grads
Fleming resigns as Dothan head coach
Janasky Fleming hired at Pike County High School
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan President disputes report that could send him to prison
(Source: MGN)
Crash kills Florida teen changing tire on busy interstate