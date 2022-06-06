Alabama State Games Opening Ceremonies coming to Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the 39th Alabama State Games getting underway this weekend, the Wiregrass is excited to host a huge day of festivities on Friday, culminating with the Opening Ceremonies presented by Mike Schmitz Automotive Group.

The Games will be hosting an afternoon of fun and excitement before the opening festivities on June 10th. Admission and parking are both free, with gates opening at 3PM for the Fan Fair, featuring The Food Truck Spirit Showdown, NFL Flag Football Mini Combine, and other vendors.

The State Farm Athlete Leadership Summit will follow at 5:30PM, featuring Kim Vickers, the associate executive director of the AHSAA and the first woman to hold an executive position with the association, as the guest speaker.

The Parade of Athletes will line up at 6:45PM, with the Opening Ceremony getting underway at 7:30PM. The ceremonies will be televised statewide live on Alabama Public Television.

As the Opening Cermony closes at 8:30PM, there will be a fireworks display and then a presentation of $15,000 in academic scholarships awarded to 10 registered athletes present during the drawing.

For athletes registered as part of the 2022 Alabama State Games, they can check in and pick up their free t-shirt from 3-5PM in the ALFA Building. Nurses registered to be honored at the Games can pick up their packets at the Fairgrounds main entrance from 5:30-7PM.

If you would like to register as an athlete, honored nurse, or volunteer, go to alagames.com. Any additional questions regarding the event can be directed to Dean Kelly at dean.kelly@asffoundation.org or call (334)440-8072.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

