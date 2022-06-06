Advertisement

Abbeville police seeking info on shots fired at home

Gun fire at the 100 block of McSwean Drive on Friday has police seeking assistance
Abbeville police seeking info on shots fired at home (Source: AP)
(AP)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A shots fired incident from Friday has Abbeville police seeking help from the public to find the person responsible.

According to information provided to the public by the Abbeville Police Department on their Facebook page on Sunday, at approximately 11:13 PM on June 3rd, the department responded to a call at the 100 block of McSwean Drive. Further investigation found that the home, which was occupied at the time of the incident was struck by gun fire.

Due to the sensitivity of the investigation by the Henry County Task Force into the incident, not all information is being released at this time. However, the Abbeville Police Department is actively seeking further information with the public who may have knowledge of the incident or was in the area at the time of the shots fired.

You can call the Abbeville Police Department at 334-585-2222.

