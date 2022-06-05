Advertisement

Recall involving Alabama seafood company

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Irvington seafood is recalling one-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat.”

The recall is due to the potential of contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes.

The possible contaminant is an organism that can cause serious and even fatal infections in children, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may only suffer from high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea but for pregnant women, the contaminant can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

The product that may have been contaminated was distributed to locations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

According to the FDA website, the product that may be contaminated comes in one-pound containers with license number AL 111-C and will have the name of the company, Irvington Seafood, on the packaging.

The following batch numbers on the bottom of the container have been recalled:

  • 130
  • 131
  • 132
  • 134
  • 137
  • 139
  • 141
  • 144
  • 145
  • 146
  • 148
  • 150

The FDA noted that the product may be contaminated on May 27 after a test on May 9 revealed that there was a presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the cooking room.

The crabmeat itself was not tested but due to the possibility of cross-contamination, Irvington Seafood issued a voluntary recall.

The production of the product has been suspended while the situation is investigated further by the FDA.

According to Irvington Seafood, customers are urged to return the one-pound packages of “Crabmeat” to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Any questions regarding the recall should be emailed to Kammie Richardson at Kammie1101@gmail.com or caller at 251-610-4159

