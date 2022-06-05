Advertisement

Hot week ahead

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Small rain chances each day for the next 7-days. High temperatures will be in the 90s and overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies can be expected each day.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds NE 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, AM showers. High near 91°.  Winds NE 5 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds NE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 95° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 95° 10%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 96° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy Low: 66° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

