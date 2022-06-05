Hot week ahead

SYNOPSIS – Small rain chances each day for the next 7-days. High temperatures will be in the 90s and overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies can be expected each day.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, AM showers. High near 91°. Winds NE 5 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 95° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 95° 10%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 96° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy Low: 66° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.