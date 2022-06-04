Advertisement

Washington County man nabbed on sex-related charges

By Anthony Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Washington County man faces charges of sexual molestation after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO said in a news release to News4 that on May 5th, a WCSO School Resource Deputy began the investigation after overhearing a student alleging she had been sexually by one of her friends’ fathers.

Investigators revealed that others came forward with similar accusations over a period of time.

John Robert White
John Robert White(Washington County Sherriff's Office)

John Robert White, of Firefly Lane, Vernon, FL was arrested and charged with 1 count of lewd and lascivious behavior, victim 12 years old or older, younger than 16, and 1 count of lewd and lascivious molestation, victim under the age of 12 and 1 count of lewd and lascivious battery, battery 12 years old or older, younger than 16.

White was booked into the Washington County Jail, and his bond amount is currently unknown.

