CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (WTVY) -As his freedom hangs in the balance, Visit Dothan President Aaron McCreight is challenging a report that will go a long way in determining his punishment for bilking a bank.

McCreight’s attorney this week filed an objection to presentence findings of an investigation conducted after McCreight pleaded guilty in January to one count of bank fraud.

That report is filed under seal, keeping findings from public view but, typically, these type reports have significant influence on sentencing judges.

In 2018 McCreight, then CEO of an Iowa tourist group like Visit Dothan, inflated revenue projections to obtain a bank loan Go that Cedar Rapids used to finance a music and arts festival.

That three-day event flopped Go Cedar Rapids folded $2.3 million in debt, duping the bank out of the loan it made.

Long before he was indicted about six months ago, McCreight found a new home in Dothan.

Visit Dothan’s board has supported him during this embarrassing ordeal, praising his success at luring tourist to Dothan and navigating the pandemic.

McCreight hopes to receive probation. Otherwise, he will be fired for forced to resign.

Unlike McCreight, federal prosecutors filed no objection to the presentence investigation findings.

Sentencing in Cedar Rapids is expected this summer.

