Parenting, electronics, social media, but not guns to blame for violence: Tuberville

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) stands by his belief that guns are not to blame for an ongoing rash of violence.

He blames parenting, over-medicated children, and addiction to electronic devices as roots of the issue.

His comments came in response to President Biden’s address on Thursday in which the president called for a ban, or at least tougher restrictions, on the purchase of assault rifles following the recent outbreak of violence, the worst at a Texas school campus.

“Over the last two decades, more school-age children have died from guns than on-duty police officers and active-duty military combined,” Biden said.

“We’ve got a problem in this country and it’s long before you get to the guns,” Tuberville reacted during his visit to Houston County on Friday.

Ask for solutions the Republican lawmaker said, “I’d get back in our schools and teach what we need to teach, and not teach hate because that kickstarts mental illness.”

He wants a reduction in the number of hours children spend on phones, computers, video games, and social media.

Tuberville is also concerned about the impact of broken homes.

“Now in this country, half the children have only one or even no parent in the home,” he told News 4.

He also has concerns about medication administered to children.

“I’ve seen (them) being drugged by doctors giving drugs for attention deficit,” he said.

A recent Florida International University study concluded those medications do not boost academic achievement.

As for the recent shootings, ‘My heart goes out to the victims (and their families),” Tuberville said.

Though a frequent critic of the president, Tuberville agrees with Biden that the epidemic of mental issues must be addressed.

He plans to review the president’s proposals when he returns to Capitol Hill next week.

