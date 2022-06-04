Advertisement

Crash kills Florida teen changing tire on busy interstate

By Anthony Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Florida teen is dead after he was hit while changing a flat tire on the side of the road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened on I-10, westbound near mile marker 110, shortly before 8:00 Friday evening.

FHP said in a news release that the pedestrian was parked on the emergency shoulder, changing flat tires to a trailer carrying a boat. The teen was assisting as an employee of unnamed roadside service.

“The driver was traveling west, in the inside westbound lane of I-10, and appears to have traveled off the roadway and onto the rumble strips,” per the release.

The report lists the driver as a 41-year-old woman, from Alford, Fla.

The woman attempted to get the vehicle back on track, causing it to rotate in a clockwise manner as it traveled across both westbound lanes of I-10 and onto the emergency lane.

While entering the emergency lane, the car collided with the teen and the rear of the vehicle he was working on, leaving him deceased.

The Bonifay 18-year-old unnamed in the preliminary investigation report. Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

