Advertisement

5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say five teens were hospitalized, two in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an overnight high school graduation party at a West Texas home.

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.

Police Chief David Burton says the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting erupted when a fight broke out between two groups of teens.

Burton says as many as 100 people were at the party.

Burton expressed confidence at a Saturday news conference that a suspect would be identified and arrested.

Socorro is on the Mexican border near El Paso.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Crash kills Florida teen changing tire on busy interstate
Lester Charles Grout III booking photo.
Police: TV serial thief grabs 21 from Dothan hotel
(File)
3 arrested following assault and robbery at local motel
File photo of police lights.
Dothan man nabbed on sexual abuse, attempted rape charges
Blue Springs (pictured) and Spring Creek will be getting updated rules this summer.
Report: Visitors say man exposed himself at Blue Springs Park in Florida; Sheriff’s office says claims unfound

Latest News

Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan President disputes report that could send him to prison
FILE - Colombian singer Shakira blows a kiss next to her husband Barcelona soccer player Gerard...
Shakira and soccer star Piqué confirm split
Abbott Nutrition has restarted its formula plant.
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Deputy, suspect killed in West Virginia shooting