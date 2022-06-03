Advertisement

Youth Fishing Day in Dothan set for mid-June

Youth Fishing Day
Youth Fishing Day(WTVY)
By Press Release:
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Department of Leisure Services will host the 24th Annual Youth Fishing Day on Saturday, June 18 th at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. for children ages 5 to 12. This event is open to children only (adults may provide assistance, if needed). The children will be fishing for catfish during the event. Children who fish should bring their own bait, tackle, and stringer.

PLEASE – NO ADMISSION BEFORE 7:30 a.m. AND FISHING SPOTS MAY NOT BE RESERVED.

