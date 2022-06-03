Advertisement

Work release inmate fails to return to Elba community work center

Johnny Lewis Payne
Johnny Lewis Payne(ADOC)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a work release inmate failed to return to their community work center in Coffee County.

Johnny Lewis Payne has not been seen since early Thursday morning. Payne, 48, was serving time on receiving stolen property charges. The crime or crimes took place in in Jackson County, Alabama.

If you know the location of Payne you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency.

