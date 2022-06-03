Advertisement

Typical June Weekend Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Typical summertime weather is on the way for the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and a few stray PM showers and thunderstorms. Similar weather follows for next week, but temperatures will gradually turn hotter, with middle 90s for highs from Tuesday through Friday.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thundershowers. Low: 70° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 95° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 95° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thundershowers. Low: 73° High: 96° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thundershowers.  Low: 73° High: 96° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/NW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

