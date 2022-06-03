Advertisement

Senate runoff debate off the table, Britt turns down Brooks

Senate runoff debate off the table, Britt turns down Brooks
Senate runoff debate off the table, Britt turns down Brooks
By Kellie Miller
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s runoff election is quickly approaching. The biggest race involves Representative Mo Brooks and Katie Britt in the senate republican runoff. However, if you want to see them debate, odds are, that won’t happen.

The Alabama Republican Party was hoping to arrange a debate between the two ahead of the June runoff, but that’s officially off the table.

Katie Britt said she is not interested in any debates prior to the runoff. This is a change from the primary where she said she would be willing to debate Mike Durant and Mo Brooks. At that time, Durant was the one who backed off. Now, Britt has changed her tune and released a scathing note on why she’s changed her mind.

Britt stated: “Mo Brooks doesn’t want a debate; he wants a circus. That’s the only thing he’s capable of. He doesn’t want to talk about his do-nothing record, because he hasn’t accomplished anything for Alabamians throughout his 40 years living off the taxpayer dime.”

Brooks’ campaign responded right away with a counter-attack: “If she is too weak to stand on a stage and take Mo Brooks on, how can anyone expect her to take on Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, or any of the other Socialist Democrats that are destroying America.”

This tactic isn’t new. We’ve seen more and more candidates decline debates when they’ve got a lead in the polls. Governor Ivey and Tommy Tuberville have both employed this move successfully. Whether it helps or hurts Britt, we’ll have to wait and see.

By the way, if you plan to vote in the runoff election, Friday is the last day to register to vote in-person. You can still register for the runoff by mail through Monday, June 6. Applications must be submitted by midnight heading into Tuesday.

The primary runoff election is Tuesday, June 21.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan printer who hacked competitor’s computers sentenced
Police: Dothan man left kids at home alone; kids later consumed drugs
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
Lester Charles Grout III booking photo.
Police: TV serial thief grabs 21 from Dothan hotel

Latest News

Missing Coffee County inmate
Missing Coffee County inmate
Three suspects face robbery charges
Three suspects face robbery charges
Police: Dothan man stole 21 TVs, later sold them for profit
Police: Dothan man stole 21 TVs, later sold them for profit
Enterprise man heading to prison after receiving meth through mail
Enterprise man heading to prison after receiving meth through mail
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, is back in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in...
Casey White’s defense files motion to move capital murder trial from Lauderdale County