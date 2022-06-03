Report: Visitors say man exposed himself at Blue Springs

JACKSON, COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Jackson County Sheriff’s are investigating after they received a report of a man sexually exposing himself at Blue Springs.,

JCSO says they received the call on Thursday, June 2 shortly after 4:00 pm. According to a news release sent to News4, a man was witnessed masturbating under a pavilion in front of park visitors.

We’re told that one of the first patrons to witness the act recorded the man on their phone. They confronted the man asking him to stop what he was doing and to leave the park.

Investigators say the two got into a verbal altercation in which the man agreed to leave but then alluded to returning with threats of violence.

The staff promptly closed the park, vacating visitors. When the sheriff’s department arrived, the staff informed the deputies of the incident, and the man was found by JCSO around Spring Chase.

Through further investigation, deputies were unable to confirm the suspect had in fact exposed himself. Both the offender and the driver of the getaway car have since been trespassed (Legal Lifetime Ban) from the park.

County Administrator, Wilanne Daniels, says “As evidenced by our recent policy regarding unaccompanied minors at Blue Springs, our number one goal is to provide a safe and secure environment at our parks. This kind of behavior is intolerable and will be met with the most severe repercussions under the law.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.