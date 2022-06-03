OCSO: Officer-involved shooting occurs during encounter with machete-armed individual on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred during a disturbance involving an individual armed with a machete.

No further information is available at this time. We will update this story as information becomes available

