OCSO: Officer-involved shooting occurs during encounter with machete-armed individual on Okaloosa Island

Officer-involved shooting involving individual armed with machete
Officer-involved shooting involving individual armed with machete(OCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred during a disturbance involving an individual armed with a machete.

No further information is available at this time. We will update this story as information becomes available

