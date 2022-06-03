BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new snakebite program at UAB aims to provide better long term treatment of venomous bites, as well as gain a better understanding of effects from a snakebite.

According to UAB, only about five people die per year from snakebite in America. But what about the long term effects that follow?

“So many people, in the Southeastern United States, especially, have persistent wounds, bad swelling and morbidity issues after snake envenomation, and there was no good place to send them for follow-up,” said William Rushton, M.D., associate professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Emergency Medicine in the Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine.

Rushton is a medical toxicologist and the medical director of the Alabama Poison Information Center, the state’s poison control center, based at Children’s of Alabama. Nearly all snakebites in Alabama trigger a call to APIC. In the heart of snakebite season, Rushton and fellow medical toxicologist Sukhshant Atti, M.D., average one or two snakebite consults every day with providers throughout the state.

Nothing like it elsewhere

Last year, Rushton and wound-care expert Dag Shapshak, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine, launched the first-of-its-kind UAB Comprehensive Snakebite Program, including one of the nation’s first dedicated snakebite follow-up clinics, which treats patients in the hospital, provides follow-up, and studies new approaches and protocols in snakebite.

“This is the nation’s very first comprehensive snakebite program,” said Shapshak, who also runs the UAB Comprehensive Wound Care Clinic, where he specializes in treating persistent wounds and swelling. Shapshak’s typical patient in the Comprehensive Wound Care Clinic is about 80 years old and is dealing with complications from diabetes or cancer.

“Our snakebite patients are much younger, from 5 to 30 or so; but the same techniques apply,” Shapshak said. “And they can make the difference between lifelong complications and a full recovery.”

The snakebite clinic provided follow-up treatment after snake envenomation to 17 patients in 2021. That includes a teenage cheerleader with lingering complications and a truck driver with severe envenomation and necrosis that threatened both his job and his ability to play guitar. Follow-up visits to the snakebite clinic are now offered to any patient whose care triggers a call to APIC, regardless of insurance status.

Snakebite season in Alabama and the Southeast runs from roughly mid-March to mid-November, and most bites occur in the evening, according to UAB doctors.

Snakes in Alabama

About 10 percent of envenomations in Alabama are from rattlesnakes. The rest are from other pit vipers, including copperheads, cottonmouths and water moccasins. Doctors are quick to distinguish envenomation from the more all-encompassing term snakebite, because up to 50 percent of bites are dry, with no venom injected.

Copperhead snake sighting in Hoover (WBRC/Sarah Verser)

The most common complications from envenomation are local wound damage, swelling of extremities and severely painful blood blisters.

Recent WBRC stories about snakes:

https://www.wbrc.com/2022/05/15/how-keep-snakes-out-your-yard-during-snake-season/

https://www.wbrc.com/2022/05/13/sarah-verser-gets-too-close-copperhead-snake/

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.