New principal named at Carroll High School

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark City Board of Education recently named a principal for Carroll High School.

Dr. Charles Corbitt, Jr. will serve as the principal of Carroll High School beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Corbitt is coming to Ozark from Pike County High School in Brundidge, AL, and holds eighteen years of administrative experience and twenty-four years of overall educational experience.

Corbitt holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling and a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Troy University. Corbitt also earned his Educational Leadership Doctoral Degree from Argosy University.

Corbitt has experience as a principal at several levels including high school, middle school, and elementary school. He has also been a special education teacher, football coach, basketball coach, and baseball coach.

Corbitt was born and raised in Dothan, AL and graduated from Dothan High School in 1989. He is married to Sherry Corbitt and they have three children.

The new hire comes after Andrea Maness resigned in April. Maness announced that she would be taking a job at Pike Road High.

Ozark City Schools will host a Principal Meet and Greet for the community to get to know their new school leader in the near future.

Stay connected to the school’s social media for more announcements.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.