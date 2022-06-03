New coach hired at Geneva County High School

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - There’s a new person to lead the Varsity Girls Basketball Team at Geneva County. Lacy Holmes, a familiar face in the school system, will step into the new role.

Holmes has been teaching science at GCHS for the last two years and also has coaching experience with the Junior High Boys’ Basketball team.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.