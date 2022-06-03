Advertisement

New coach hired at Geneva County High School

New coach hired at Geneva County
New coach hired at Geneva County(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - There’s a new person to lead the Varsity Girls Basketball Team at Geneva County. Lacy Holmes, a familiar face in the school system, will step into the new role.

Holmes has been teaching science at GCHS for the last two years and also has coaching experience with the Junior High Boys’ Basketball team.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan printer who hacked competitor’s computers sentenced
Police: Dothan man left kids at home alone; kids later consumed drugs
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
Marquez Smith was charged with battery and cruelty to children.
VIDEO: Bainbridge Popeyes employee charged in fight with underage employee

Latest News

Blake Burkhalter Ks Mississippi State hitter
Dothan to Auburn: Dothan natives key in Auburn bullpen
The Auburn baseball team practices Thursday morning at Plainsman Park ahead of the NCAA...
Auburn baseball looking to prove itself in NCAA Regional
Drew Miller talks championship journey
Look back: Rebels journey to a state championship
Drew Miller talks championship journey
Drew Miller talks championship journey