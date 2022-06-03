Judge Butch Binford of Dothan honored for 35 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -20th Circuit Judge Butch Binford celebrated a remarkable milestone this week, one that did not go unnoticed.

Friends and colleagues gathered at the Houston County Courthouse to honor his 35 years of service to the state of Alabama.

Retired judge and friend Ed Jackson presented Judge Binford with a certificate recognizing that feat.

Binford, whose given name is Henry, has served 14 years as a judge, presiding over cases in Houston and Henry Counties. Before that he was a prosecutor and private practice attorney.

He was awarded the 2005 and 2004 Victims of Crimes and Leniency (VOCAL) Prosecutor Award prior to becoming judge.

In 2001 he received the Law Enforcement Award presented by the Dothan and Wiregrass Optimist Clubs and named 1996 Prosecutor of the Year by the Dothan Elks Lodge.

Binford is a graduate of Huntingdon College and received his law degree from the University of Alabama.

He is the 20th Circuit’s presiding judge.

