High temperatures and rain

SYNOPSIS – Summer pattern for the next 7-days. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the 90s with a chance of afternoon showers each day. Tropics are starting to gain some attention. Impacts will be in southern Florida.

TODAY – Partly Cloudy, few afternoon showers. High near 93°. Winds N 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds N 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 91°. Winds N 10

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

SUN: Mostly cloudy Low: 66° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 95° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 95° 10%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 96° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.