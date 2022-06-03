Advertisement

High temperatures and rain

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Summer pattern for the next 7-days. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the 90s with a chance of afternoon showers each day.  Tropics are starting to gain some attention.  Impacts will be in southern Florida.

TODAY – Partly Cloudy, few afternoon showers. High near 93°.  Winds N 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 66°.  Winds N 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 91°.  Winds N 10

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

SUN: Mostly cloudy Low: 66° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 95° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 95° 10%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 96° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan printer who hacked competitor’s computers sentenced
Police: Dothan man left kids at home alone; kids later consumed drugs
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
A local woman stops traffic for all the wrong reasons and dances herself right into Metro...
Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 2, 2022
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 6/2
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Summer Pattern
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-01-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-01-22