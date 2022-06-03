‘Great Resignation’ pressures businesses to become more competitive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery restaurant owner Quebe Merritt has had to overcome several hurdles to get her business, Plant Bae, off the ground.

From the pandemic to supply chain issues, she has seen it all. Now, another issue faces her company: the “Great Resignation,” where people across the United States are resigning from their jobs.

“The last few hires have been quite an investment as far as time, labor, resources, but then they’ve not really been able to hang on,” Merritt said.

In March, 3.5% of Alabama employees quit. Plant Bae recently lost two staff members and currently has seven left.

“We have a great dedicated core staff, but it has been difficult for newer staff members to latch on,” she said.

Plant Bae is not alone. 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many businesses are looking for new hires.

“We are seeing that people are leaving their jobs, but just because someone is leaving their job doesn’t necessarily mean they’re leaving the workforce,” said Tara Hutchison, spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Labor.

She explained the state’s quit rate is forcing many companies to offer better benefits and higher salaries to get workers in the door.

“Employers are having to become that much more competitive when looking for employees to hire,” Hutchison said.

It is something that can be seen across the state, as many workers follow the money.

“We’re continuing to grow our benefit package,” Merritt said. “We’ve been working with a company to offer a competitive insurance package.”

Those interested in applying to Plant Bae can visit 175 Lee St. in Montgomery or send a resume to info@plantbaemgm.com.

The Alabama Department of Labor has resources, such as upcoming job fairs, listed on its website.

