Family of missing Orange Beach swimmer return home for vigil

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly two weeks since missing 14-year-old swimmer Tyreke Walker was swept into the Gulf, and the family returned home to Baton Rouge Thursday for the first time since.

Tyreke has still not been found, and his school hosted a special vigil.

“All I can think about is that I came here with three kids and now I’m on the way back with just two of them,” said Clint Walker, father. “I just wish we could have more time with him. I know everybody keeps telling me not say it, but I can’t help it right now, and I’ll get over it eventually. I’m sorry it turned out this way, and I’m sorry I couldn’t bring him back.”

More than 200 people joined Tyreke’s family, friends, and baseball team. They released butterflies, which they say serve as a symbol of peace and hope Tyreke will be found.

Until he is recovered, his family said it’s hard to find closure.

“Until I see him, there’s no proof that he’s gone,” said Tammy Nguyen, mother.

The family said they are staying in Baton Rouge through the weekend and plan on returning to Orange Beach next week.

Communities back home and locally have surrounded them so well, and they gave their deepest thanks for all the help and prayers.

