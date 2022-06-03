Enterprise man heading to prison after receiving meth through mail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - One Enterprise man will spend the next year and three months in prison thanks to his involvement in the distribution of drugs through the mail.

United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced Friday that Eric Michael Caylor, 40, was sentenced on Thursday for attempting to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Caylor will serve 15 months in prison for the crime in addition to 3 years of supervised release. With this also being in the federal system, he will have no possibility for parole.

According to court records along with the plea agreement from Caylor, in early 2019 Postal Inspectors found several suspicious packages through the mail. Upon further investigation, it was revealed the Enterprise man was ordering these controlled substances with Bitcoin through the dark web.

As stated in the release from Attorney Stewart’s office, Caylor went on to admit during his February plea hearing that on May 2nd, 2019, he attempted to take possession of one of the packages which he knew contained meth. He also went on to admit previously receiving other packages containing controlled substances as well as participating in his own sharing and trading of the drugs with others.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Association and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, were responsible for the investigation. Assistant US Attorney Russell T. Duraski was the prosecutor for the case.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.