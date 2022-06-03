Dothan police helicopter now flying high

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY)---Dothan Police Chief William “Will” Benny smiled broadly on Thursday, exuberant about getting his first look at a law enforcement helicopter.

Benny unable to contain his delight at this aircraft because his department’s logo is emblazoned on it.

“We’re proud of it,” he said of the OH-58 helicopter than has the same look as Dothan patrol vehicles.

“It brings a level of enforcement and protection to the community that cannot be underscored or understated, and to have our logo on it really means the world to us,” Benny told News 4.

Arista Aviation Services rebranded the chopper without charge.

“Any way we can help law enforcement out (regarding) their needs we’re willing to do,” Arista COO Rob Dodson said.

Arista located to Enterprise in 2014, with renovating military helicopters the bread-and-butter of the company’s business.

The rebranded chopper with the DPD logo is among four aircraft in the Wiregrass Aviation Support Program (WASP) that provides search and other services for a vast Southeast Alabama region.

