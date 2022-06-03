Advertisement

Dothan man nabbed on sexual abuse, attempted rape charges

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a woman.

Dothan Police Officers say they responded to a call in the 400 block of North Oates Street. The caller reported a sexual assault had taken place.

DPD says the suspect, Anthon Paul Salmon, 37 years old of Dothan, approached a female and sexually assaulted her, and attempted to rape her.

Anthony Paul Salmon
Anthony Paul Salmon(Dothan Police Department)

Salmon, has been charged with one count of Sexual Abuse First Degree, and one count of Attempted Rape First Degree. He currently has no bond.

