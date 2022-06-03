Advertisement

Dothan Leisure Services looking for summer camp volunteers

Therapeutic Recreation Camps begin June 20th-July 28th
Volunteers are needed for the Therapeutic Recreation Camps, which benefit intellectually challenged children and adults during June and July.(WIS)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As Dothan Leisure Services prepares to get underway with their annual summer camps, they reach out to the local community for those who wish to help.

Volunteers are needed for the Therapeutic Recreation Camps, which benefit intellectually challenged children and adults during June and July. Those that wish to assist will be involved in recreational activities, music, arts and crafts, life skills, cooking, field trips, swimming, and much more.

Dothan Leisure Volunteers Needed - Summer 2022
Dothan Leisure Volunteers Needed - Summer 2022(Dothan Leisure Services)

The Therapeutic Recreation Summer Camps will get underway June 20th and run through July 28th, with the exception of July 4th-7th. All activities will run Mondays-Thursdays from 9am-1pm, and will take place at the Doug Tew Therapeutic Recreation Center at 300 Garland Street.

If you would like to assist and volunteer with Dothan Leisure Services, contact Lorena Guttowsky at (334)615-4751. You can find more information on this and other DLS summer programs can be found at at www.DothanLeisureServices.org.

You can also click HERE if you would like to register your child or adult for the Therapeutic Recreation Camps. All new participants to the DLS Therapeutic program must complete an assessment with a staff member prior to registration, which you can schedule by calling (334)615-3720.

