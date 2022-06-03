Dothan to Auburn: Dothan natives key in Auburn bullpen

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Auburn baseball team is gearing up for their regional on Friday against Southeastern Louisiana

The tiger squad hosting their first regional since 2010.

This Auburn team has some connections to the Dothan area, holding vital roles in the Auburn bullpen.

Blake Burkhalter and Chase Allsup grew up as rivals, but now the two dawn the same colors for Auburn.

2019 Northview grad Burkhalter led the SEC in saves with 13 and a 3.76 era

Allsup a 2021 Dothan grad racked up 35 strikeouts in 28 innings of work and holding a 2.57 era.

The two look to help Auburn advance to the super regional...

“We never got the chance to play together, but it was exciting playing on the field against each other,” said junior pitcher Blake Burkhalter. “Both knew we were coming here, and it’s been fun hanging out with each other and just, you know, everybody we kind of know all the same people. So that makes it fun.

“He’s a person I can look up to kind of thing he’s been there,” freshman pitcher Chase Allsup said. “He’s been in my shoes; I mean in a role that everybody wants. And so just to be able to talk to him and see all he did to get the success that he has is really great.”

