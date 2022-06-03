Ditching the ditch; how this makes Houston County school safer

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -The installation of a drainage system at Rehobeth Elementary and Middle School will solve nagging water flow issues, though the project has other positives.

“This will help tremendously with our bus drivers being able to have room to back up and have a safe place (for students to get on and off),” Houston County Superintendent Brandy White said on Thursday.

When the ditch is filled in a safety fence will be relocated nearer the road, giving those buses sufficient room to navigate.

“There’s 856 linear feet of pipe going in as well as ten new storm drains,” Houston County Commissioner Ricky Herring (R-District 3) said of the project.

Rehobeth is the fastest growing area in the county, with about 2500 students who live in and near the Dothan suburb.

“The average age (in Rehobeth) is 30 years old, so we know we have a very young population here. They have children who go or will go to school here,” said Mayor Kimberly Trotter.

She believes projects like the drainage one is vital to staying up with the town’s robust growth.

The cost of that project is $246,000.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

