3 arrested following assault and robbery at local motel

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 Dothan residents find themselves behind bars after a case of robbery and assault at a local motel.

Rickel Elijah Daniel – Robbery First Degree (Dothan Police Department)

23-year-old Rickel Elijah Daniel, 29-year-old Desaree Bronbdell Chaffins, and 43-year-old Brandy Hope Townsend all of Dothan were taken into custody by the Dothan Police Department in response to the incident which occurred on May 29th. Police say the victim of the crime was assaulted by two hidden individuals as he arrived at the motel where the victim was to meet a female acquaintance. At least one of those individuals was armed with a weapon.

Desaree Bronbdell Chaffins – Robbery First Degree (Dothan Police Department)

During the attack, the victim was shoved into a large glass window, which resulted in severe cuts and injury to the victim’s arm. The victim underwent surgery for the injury and is undergoing treatment at this time. Money was also taken from the victim by the individuals involved.

Brandy Hope Townsend – Robbery First Degree (Dothan Police Department)

Daniel, Chaffins, and Townsend have all been charged with one count of Robbery in the First Degree, with a bond set at $60,000.00 each.

