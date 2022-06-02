Advertisement

Teenager accused of shooting and killing an 11-year-old boy is denied bond

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cameron Walker, the 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette has been denied bond.

Walker’s mother appeared in court and said she’s working on getting her son a lawyer.

She said her son usually stays with her in Montgomery and has no affiliation with Mobile.

The shooting happened Monday night on Duval street in the RV Taylor Plaza Public Housing Complex.

Police said Walker got into an argument with other people in the neighborhood.

Walker is now facing a murder charge, along with three counts of shooting into a building and vehicle.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for next week, June 7th.

