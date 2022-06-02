Advertisement

Summertime brings deadly 100 days for teen drivers

42% increase in deaths for Alabama teens between Memorial and Labor Day
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With summer vacations getting into full swing, exciting times are on the horizon for teenagers across the U.S. Unfortunately, the fun times also bring their fair share of deadly auto accidents.

Car crashes in the United States are a leading cause of fatalities for those in the 15 to 18 year old age range, and Memorial Day marks the beginning of what AAA calls the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer for teen drivers across the country.

This is especially true for teens in Alabama. AAA data shows an increase in teenager auto deaths by 42% from Memorial Day through Labor Day, compared to the remainder of the calendar year. This further contributes to deadly teen crashes per capita in Alabama, which ranks seventh highest in the entire country, based on 2020 data.

For every 1-million people in the state, 13 teens in the 15 to 18 age range were killed in car crashes in 2020 between Memorial Day and Labor Day. In a scope of teen deaths in accidents from 2011-2020, Alabama ranked 11th in the entire nation with 213 total deaths, 21 per year.

AAA recommends this steps to help keep drivers safe on the road regardless of age range:

- Avoid texting and driving

- Slow down and drive the speed limit

- Wear your seat belt

- Avoid driving impaired

- Make sure your brakes, tread, and other parts of your car and properly maintained and in good condition

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

