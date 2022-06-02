DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SYNOPSIS – Summer pattern for the next 7-days. Highs in the 90s with a chance of afternoon showers each day. Best chance of rain will be Friday and then again Monday. Tropics are starting to gain some attention. For now impacts will be in southern Florida.

TODAY – Mostly Sunny, few afternoon showers. High near 93°. Winds W 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds W 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds W 10 40%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93°

SUN: Mostly cloudy Low: 66° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 95° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

