Advertisement

Summer Pattern

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SYNOPSIS – Summer pattern for the next 7-days. Highs in the 90s with a chance of afternoon showers each day. Best chance of rain will be Friday and then again Monday. Tropics are starting to gain some attention. For now impacts will be in southern Florida.

TODAY – Mostly Sunny, few afternoon showers. High near 93°.  Winds W 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 66°.  Winds W 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds W 10 40%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93°

SUN: Mostly cloudy Low: 66° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 95° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher >

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Police: Dothan man left kids at home alone; kids later consumed narcotics
Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools looks to get a jump start on filling positions

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-01-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-01-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 31, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-31-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-31-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 30, 2022