Saliba Center donations still needed from community

Alfred Saliba Family Services Center
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alfred Saliba Family Service Center still needs the public’s help in raising funds to restore the facility.

It’s been almost a month since teen vandals tore up sections of the Saliba Center in Dothan and a GoFundMe was created to help combat the damages. Staff members from the center still have not reached the goal of $20,000 from this GoFundMe.

The center has met about 75% of its goal thus far with hopes to have enough for all the repairs.

Debbie Geiger, site manager for Alfred Saliba Family Service Center initially said, “It’s really bad. We basically have to take everything out of the rooms to get it outside to actually clean everything up and then get the floors cleaned and walls wiped down, counter wiped down, desks wiped down. It’s just gonna take quite a bit of time.”

If you would like to donate to this cause, a link to the GoFundMe can be found HERE.

