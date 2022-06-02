News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
Events for the weekend of June 2, 2022
- Press the Chest - Free CPR & AED Training | Wednesday, June 1 - Tuesday, June 7
- Rowdy Readers Book Club | Thursday, June 2
- DHCLS Teen Nature Club | Thursday, June 2
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, June 3
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, June 3
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, June 4
- Grown-up Movie Time featuring “The Beach House” | Wednesday, June 8
- Daleville Library Lego Builders Club | Wednesday, June 8
- Women Build 2022 | Thursday, June 9
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
