Mother to 11-year-old shooting victim speaks out

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The mother of an 11-year-old murder victim is speaking out and has a message for parents.

“Keep your son’s close to you. This world is crazy. You never know what’ll happen. You’ll never know when it’s the end of it.”

Those words coming from Laquita Bradley, the mother of Lequinten Morrissette.

Morrissette was shot and killed Monday night. He was inside his home when he was hit by a stray bullet.

Just 24 hours later, another, young, innocent victim, Ciara Jackson, only 14 years-old, gunned down inside a car.

A Mobile police sergeant showed rare and raw emotions following both of these senseless crimes Wednesday afternoon.

Bradley says she was sitting on her front porch moments before her son was shot and killed inside his home in the R.V Taylor community.

“I actually told my son to go in the house, that was the last thing I told him, to go in the house,” Bradley said. “He actually was in the house warming up his food. He just had came back from his grandma house.”

Morrissette was hit by a stray bullet. A 19 year-old has been arrested.

Police still looking for at least one more alleged shooter.

“And as far as with the young people, the young generation just all messed up,” Bradley said emotionally. “And he ain’t deserve what happened to him.”

Bradley isn’t the only mother mourning the loss of her child.

Late Tuesday night 14-year-old Ciara Jackson was fatally shot on Michael Donald Avenue.

Jackson was just sitting in a car with a friend.

“And a black girl is gunned down on that street by a black man is disgusting. I’ve said it,” Mobile Police Sergeant John Young said.

Those passionate words coming from Young who says he’s had enough, and wants people in this city to wake up.

Young, fighting back emotions, mentioned the recent victims of shootings in Mobile all involving young black lives.

“Our homicides 19, 19, 18, 17, 16, 14, 11, and 4 years old were all black children,” Young said. “When are we as a city going to wake up and say let’s address this issue!”

Police Chief Paul Prine did address the issue at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Prine says this isn’t a problem they can solve on their own.

“I think it’s safe to say that the black community is disproportionally affected by the crime in our community,” Chief Prine said. “We can all point fingers, we can all tell one another what the problem is, but we all know what the problem is. The solution is all together something different.”

Two black teens have been arrested for Ciara’s murder.

One is 18, the other, just 16.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.