Advertisement

Look back: Rebels journey to a state championship

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- G.W. Long Rebel head coach Drew Miller talks about the journey the Rebels had to capture their 17th state championship.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools looks to get a jump start on filling positions
Police: Dothan man left kids at home alone; kids later consumed narcotics

Latest News

Drew Miller talks championship journey
Drew Miller talks championship journey
Officials confirm to WBRC that Wilson was 20 years old.
Alabama basketball team manager Charlie Pierce Wilson dies
Alabama State Games return to the Wiregrass
Final prep for Alabama State games
Alabama State set to make NCAA Tournament appearance
Alabama State set to make NCAA Tournament appearance