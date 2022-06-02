Advertisement

Infant and adult male stabbed in Tuscaloosa

(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating the stabbing of an infant and an adult Wednesday night.

Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to Hay Court Apartments around 8:30pm Wednesday night.

According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the victims are are a 1 year-old child and adult male.

Their injuries are not life threatening.

Sellers added they have identified a suspect. No names or charges have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
Police: Dothan man left kids at home alone; kids later consumed narcotics
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Dothan printer who hacked competitor’s computers sentenced

Latest News

A financial expert warned it’s important not to ignore student loan debt, as it could harm you...
How to pay off student loan debt faster
News4Now at Nine: 6/1/2022
News4Now at Nine: 6/1/2022
Dothan printer who hacked competitor’s computers sentenced
News 4 at 4 - White House Correspondent, Jon Decker 6/1/2022
News 4 at 4 - White House Correspondent, Jon Decker 6/1/2022