Advertisement

Important Alabama voter registration deadline information

If you’re an Alabama resident and have not registered to vote in the upcoming elections, you...
If you’re an Alabama resident and have not registered to vote in the upcoming elections, you can do so through the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Press Release
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Secretary of State John H. Merrill would like to remind Alabamians that Friday, June 3rd, is the last day for in-person voter registration at your local Board of Registrar’s Office; however, Monday, June 6, 2022 is the last day to postmark a mailed voter registration form for the June 21st Primary Runoff Election.

Additionally, Alabamians may still register to vote online at alabamavotes.gov or via the mobile app “Vote for Alabama” through Monday, June 6, 2022. All online registrations must be submitted by 11:59 PM to be eligible for the June 21stPrimary Runoff Election.

To register to vote in Alabama, you must be a U.S. citizen and an Alabama resident who is 18 years or older on or by Election Day, and the prospective voter cannot be convicted of a disqualifying felony or declared mentally incompetent. For questions or concerns, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 or your county Board of Registrars’ Office.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
Police: Dothan man left kids at home alone; kids later consumed narcotics
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Dothan printer who hacked competitor’s computers sentenced

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Gulf Coast Jam Begins
Gulf Coast Jam Begins
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Scott Thurmond
Scott Thurmond appointed as Birmingham’s new chief of police