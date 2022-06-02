Advertisement

Florida license-free fishing days announced

Want to fish but haven’t bought a license yet? Some license-free fishing weekends are coming up.
Want to fish but haven’t bought a license yet? Some license-free fishing weekends are coming up.(Hal Scheurich)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Want to fish but haven’t bought a license yet? Some license-free fishing weekends are coming up.

If you’re interested in saltwater fishing, you can go fishing this weekend, June 4th and 5th, without a license. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the saltwater waiver applies to any recreational activity requiring a license, such as crabbing, lobstering, or scalloping. They say a snook or spiny lobster permit is not required these days, but they say to check recreational regulations.

If you’re more into freshwater fishing, those license-free days are June 11th and 12th.

While the license has been waived for those days, all other regulations apply, such as season, bag, and size limits.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Dothan man left kids at home alone; kids later consumed drugs
Dothan printer who hacked competitor’s computers sentenced
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

Crews install drainage pipes at Rehobeth Elementary and Middle School on June 2, 2022.
Ditching the ditch; how this makes Houston County school safer
Saliba Center donations still needed from community
Saliba Center donations still needed from community
Dothan police helicopter flying high
WTVY: Dothan police helicopter flying high
Dothan City Pools opening for the summer
Dothan City Pools opening for the summer
Important Alabama voter registration deadline information
Important Alabama voter registration deadline information