Dothan sees revenue increase from May sales tax

Nearly $600,000 in added revenue compared to 2021
Dothan sees revenue increase from May sales tax
Dothan sees revenue increase from May sales tax
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan showed off its economic muscles with a report released Wednesday.

The May sales tax revenue report saw an overall 8.9% increase compared to last year, adding up to nearly $600,000 in addition funds.

Dothan Sales Tax Revenue Report - May 2022
Dothan Sales Tax Revenue Report - May 2022(City of Dothan)

The local alcohol tax rose 11%, almost $100,000, compared to May 2021. City leaders note Dothan started including the alcohol tax in their monthly sales tax report in 2022 fiscal year.

General sales and use sales tax increased by 8.4%, machines & manufacturing sales tax brought in 31.8%, farm/agriculture tax produced 15.9%, and lodging tax added 2.4% compared to 2021.

Dothan Lodging Tax Revenue Report - May 2022
Dothan Lodging Tax Revenue Report - May 2022(City of Dothan)

The only side of revenue that did see a decrease for Dothan was from automobile sales taxes, which dropped 8.6%. City manager Vincent Vincent attributes the decrease to a lack of inventory of new cars and an uptick in demand for used vehicles and points out the city collects sales tax based on the amount of the sale.

