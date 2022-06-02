Dothan printer who hacked competitor’s computers sentenced

MOBILE, Ala. (WTVY) -A former Dothan business owner will serve two years on probation for stealing his competitor’s protected computer information.

Daniel Bruck LaCour, 33, received that sentence on Wednesday. The owner of LaCour Printing Solutions, LLC had pleaded guilty.

“Over a year-long period, LaCour repeatedly used the stolen credentials from a computer at his house in Dothan to intrude into the competing company’s computer system,” according to a Department of Justice statement.

He was accused of fraudulently accessing more than 30 customer accounts before the company cut off his access to the system upon discovering his intrusion in 2017.

The victimized business, based in New York and Tennessee, lost customers and revenue because of LaCour stole its pricing schedule to benefit his own business, per the statement.

He had previously recruited a former employee of the competing printing company to work for him and that former employee sent LaCour a set of login credentials to access the competing company’s protected computer system without the company’s consent, authorization, or knowledge.

Skype messages extracted from LaCour’s computer revealed how he obtained the login credentials and used them to steal the company’s information for LPS’s benefit.

In one such message, LaCour stated, “I am trying to destroy [the victim company] . . . that’s my lifelong goal.”

Besides probation, U.S. District Judge Emily C Marks sentence LaCour, a current Kentucky resident, to pay $40,000 in restitution, $3,500 fine, and he must receive mental health treatment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Roller prosecuted the case.

State records indicate the last address for the business was in the Birmingham area.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

