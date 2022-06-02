Advertisement

Dothan City Pools opening for the summer

June 3rd-August 5th at multiple locations
(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services are ready to open up the city pools for summertime.

Andrew Belle Pool & Splashpad will open June 3rd-August 5th. Located at 1270 Lake Street, they will have dates and times of Wednesday-Sunday from noon-5pm, with the splashpad open 7 days a week from 9am-5pm through the end of September.

Wiregrass Park Pool (623 Third Avenue) will operate on a Friday-Tuesday, noon-5pm schedule during the same time period. Westgate Competition Indoor Pool at 501 Recreation Road opens up June 4th, Tuesday-Thursday from 2-6pm, and Saturdays from noon-5pm.

Walton Park Pool, located 122 Walton Park Drive, opens June 6th once renovation work is completed. They will run Friday-Tuesday from noon-5pm. Doug Tew Pool will not be open due to building and locker room renovations, with no opening date determined.

Costs for the outdoor pools will be $2/person, and $3/person for the indoor pools. Information on activities, including swimming lessons, movies by the pool, swim team, and more can be found at at www.DothanLeisureServices.org. You can also give Kelly Stakelum a call at (334)615-3000, or email at kstakelum@dothan.org.

