Brooks campaign says Britt is hiding from debate

Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks will face each other in the June 21 runoff that will decide the...
Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks will face each other in the June 21 runoff that will decide the GOP nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt, who last month sharply criticized one opponent for not debating in the race, now indicated she won’t debate runoff opponent Rep. Mo Brooks.

Her campaign says the congressman is seeking “a circus” instead of a debate, while the Brooks camp accused Britt of “hiding.”

Britt and Brooks will face each other in the June 21 runoff that will decide the GOP nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

