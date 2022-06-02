Advertisement

Better Rain Chances Friday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A disturbance moving in on Friday will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms, before rain chances drop over the weekend. We’re watching a developing tropical system in the Southeast Gulf, which will bring heavy rain to Central and South Florida on Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, clearing late. Low near 70°.  Winds SW/NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds N-NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 70° High: 93° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 95° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 96° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/S at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

