13-year-old Alabama student makes it to round 5 in Scripps National Spelling Bee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Braydon Syx, a 13-year-old student from West Blocton Middle School, was eliminated in round five of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Syx’s word was “tektite.” He spelled it “tectite.”

Besides spelling, Syx plays piano and just started football.

Syx said his older brother used to help him study in years past.

The 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee finals are Thursday night, June 2, 2022.

