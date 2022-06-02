Advertisement

13-year-old Alabama student makes it to round 5 in Scripps National Spelling Bee

West Blocton speller makes it to 5th round in Spelling Bee
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Braydon Syx, a 13-year-old student from West Blocton Middle School, was eliminated in round five of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Syx’s word was “tektite.” He spelled it “tectite.”

Besides spelling, Syx plays piano and just started football.

Syx said his older brother used to help him study in years past.

The 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee finals are Thursday night, June 2, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Dothan man left kids at home alone; kids later consumed narcotics
Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
Dothan printer who hacked competitor’s computers sentenced
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

A former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote...
Project breathes new life into old Air Force base in Alabama
NAACP Alabama State Conference.
Alabama State Conference of NAACP announces 70th Annual State Convention
Alfred Saliba Family Services Center
Saliba Center donations still needed from community
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends, Thursday, June 2, 2022
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends, Thursday, June 2, 2022