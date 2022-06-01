Advertisement

WIC income guidelines increase across Alabama

Baby formula shortage
Baby formula shortage(Gray)
By Press Release:
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s income guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (better known as WIC) have increased and additional people may qualify. If you are a woman who is pregnant, has had a baby within the past six months, or are currently breastfeeding; or if you are the parent or guardian of a child up to age 5, you are encouraged to contact your local county health department or WIC agency to apply.

WIC participants may receive food benefits for each qualifying family member. Increased cash value benefits are also available to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition to nutritious food benefits, WIC participants receive free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals. Alabama’s WIC program now provides electronic food benefits, making the shopping experience much easier.Under the 2022 federal poverty guidelines, more families may be eligible for the program. WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Check the table below to see if your family may qualify:

Updated WIC guidelines
Updated WIC guidelines(WTVY)

*Each unborn infant counts as one in the family size.*

For additional family sizes, please visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/ WIC participants must have both a limited income and a nutritional need. Families who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) already meet the income qualifications for WIC.

Even families who do not qualify for these programs may be eligible for WIC because of WIC’s higher income limits. Allison Hatchett, Alabama WIC Director, said, “WIC encourages families to be healthy by providing nutritious foods that support optimal growth and development. Nutritious foods help pregnant women have healthy babies and help children grow to become healthy adults. Alabama’s WIC program understands the struggles many families face to establish healthy eating habits, and WIC is here to help women, infants, and children in Alabama.” For more information please go tohttps://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/ or call the statewide toll-free line at 1-888-942-4673.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims
Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have released a 205-page list containing the names...
30+ Alabama church personnel on Southern Baptists’ abuser list
Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools looks to get a jump start on filling positions
Jackson Blue Springs was packed with adults and kids for Memorial Day Weekend.
Blue Springs is a summer hot spot in Jackson County
For thousands of west Alabama residents, severe weather brings extra danger. A "gap" in radar...
Under the Radar: West Alabama Exposed

Latest News

ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
Officials say school resource officers provide more than school security
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
After Crab Island drowning, officials remind people what to do in a current
Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims