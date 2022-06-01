Advertisement

VIDEO: Bainbridge Popeyes employee charged in fight with underage employee

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Popeyes employee in Bainbridge has been charged in connection to a fight with an underage employee caught on a viral video.

Marquez Smith was charged with battery and cruelty to children.

He was arrested on Monday.

In the video, another employee tried to stop the confrontation between Smith and the other employee. The video also shows the phone being slapped out of the underage employee’s hands.

Bainbridge Public Safety officials said Smith was a manager at the restaurant and the employee involved is 17-years-old.

Gee & Lee Law Firm in Tallahassee representing the teen in this case released a statement to WALB regarding the incident.

“We are still investigating the events of May 30, 2022. However, it is completely unacceptable for any employee to be subjected to the physical and verbal abuse captured on video, let alone a teenager. A teenage employee should never have to face the cruel and abusive behavior witnessed in that video.”

Gee & Lee Law Firm

