Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims

Ozark, Ala. (WTVY) -A lawsuit alleging that an Ozark veterinarian abused Mimi, a 20-year-old cat, is moving forward now that criminal charges he faced have been resolved.

Two misdemeanor Animal Abuse counts police filed against Dr. Timothy Logan were dropped in Ozark Municipal Court a few weeks ago.

However, the status of his state-issued credentials remains a mystery.

“He lost his license,” said Will Matthews, the Ozark attorney who represents Richard and Christina Miller, Mimi’s owners who are suing Logan.

But Logan’s attorney, David Harrison, denies that assertion.

“He did not lose his license; that is not true,” Harrison told WTVY News 4 on Tuesday.

The Alabama State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners did not respond to an inquiry seeking clarification.

This bizarre case began in early 2021 when a former employee of Andrews Avenue Veterinary Hospital posted video on social media appearing to show Dr. Logan abusing Mimi, though it is not known if that footage had been altered.

Matthews, however, believes it accurately depicts what happened.

“He struck the cat, and then choked and hung the cat (with his hands),” he said of Dr. Logan.

Outrage followed as protestors lined the street outside Logan’s office, clamoring for his license to be revoked.

Logan, who practiced for decades, retired and moved to Ecuador, though his attorney claims he regularly visits Ozark and will return to fight the civil charges the Millers brought, his attorney claims.

“We have a defense, we have a story, it is the truth, and when the chips fall down we’ll be on the winning side of this,” Harrison predicts.

Matthews claims the main objective of the lawsuit is sending a message that animal abuse is intolerable, though the Millers are seeking punitive and compensatory damages.

They claim Mimi’s treatment caused them to suffer mental anguish.

“When I saw (that video of Logan and Mimi) I couldn’t believe it. I just couldn’t believe it,” Matthews said.

But Harrison believes social media users, unaware of all the facts, unfairly treated Logan.

An October 24 trial date is set in Dale County Circuit Court.

Mimi survived and is still alive, Matthews told News 4.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

